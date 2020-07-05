All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 204 Wyndham Meadows Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
204 Wyndham Meadows Way
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:27 PM

204 Wyndham Meadows Way

204 Wyndham Meadows Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 Wyndham Meadows Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Laminate flooring throughout. Great Location in Wylie.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Wyndham Meadows Way have any available units?
204 Wyndham Meadows Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 204 Wyndham Meadows Way currently offering any rent specials?
204 Wyndham Meadows Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Wyndham Meadows Way pet-friendly?
No, 204 Wyndham Meadows Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 204 Wyndham Meadows Way offer parking?
No, 204 Wyndham Meadows Way does not offer parking.
Does 204 Wyndham Meadows Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Wyndham Meadows Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Wyndham Meadows Way have a pool?
No, 204 Wyndham Meadows Way does not have a pool.
Does 204 Wyndham Meadows Way have accessible units?
No, 204 Wyndham Meadows Way does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Wyndham Meadows Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Wyndham Meadows Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Wyndham Meadows Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Wyndham Meadows Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District