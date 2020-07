204 ROLLING MEADOWS Drive S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

GORGEOUS, UPDATED 1-STORY WITH SPLIT BR DESIGN* LARGE CENTER FAMILY ROOM (W FIREPLACE) OPENS TO KITCHEN & BREAKFAST ROOMS. FAMILY RM HAS BACKYARD-PATIO VIEW. KITCHEN UPDATED WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS & SS APPLIANCES (INCLUDES SS REFRIGERATOR). EXTENSIVE WOOD FLOORING STARTS AT ENTRY, STUDY, FAMILY, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST. MASTER IS VERY NICE WITH UPDATED MASTER BATH(WALK-IN ROMAN SHOWER, GRANITE VANITY & UPDATED FIXTURES + LARGE WIC. HALL BATHROOM HAS GRANITE VANITY & FRAMED MIRRORS. SPACIOUS BRs. STUDY WITH DBL FR DOORS.LARGE PATIO WITH SPA. HUGE YARD BACKS TO GREENBELT. SEPARATE FENCED RV, BOAT OR TRAILER AREA). STORAGE BLDG OR WORKSHOP IN REAR. OVERSIZED GARAGE. GREAT SECURITY WITH CAMERAS.UPDATED HVAC & WINDOWS.