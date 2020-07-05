204 Grassy Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home features updated laminate wood flooring, light fixtures, new appliances, & window coverings. The home boasts high ceilings, wood burning fireplace, open floor plan where the kitchen opens into the breakfast area & living room, an oversized pantry, separate dining room, & a large separate laundry area. The master features a large walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Residents will have full access to neighborhood facilities. The home is close to great shopping and dining. APP fee is $50 for anyone over the age of 18, copies of Pay stubs, DL & SS required with app, the deposit will remove the house off the market from Active to pending. Will not hold house with out the deposit.