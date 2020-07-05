All apartments in Wylie
204 Grassy Creek Drive

Location

204 Grassy Creek Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home features updated laminate wood flooring, light fixtures, new appliances, & window coverings. The home boasts high ceilings, wood burning fireplace, open floor plan where the kitchen opens into the breakfast area & living room, an oversized pantry, separate dining room, & a large separate laundry area. The master features a large walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Residents will have full access to neighborhood facilities. The home is close to great shopping and dining. APP fee is $50 for anyone over the age of 18, copies of Pay stubs, DL & SS required with app, the deposit will remove the house off the market from Active to pending. Will not hold house with out the deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Grassy Creek Drive have any available units?
204 Grassy Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 204 Grassy Creek Drive have?
Some of 204 Grassy Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Grassy Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Grassy Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Grassy Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 Grassy Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 204 Grassy Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 Grassy Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 204 Grassy Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Grassy Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Grassy Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Grassy Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Grassy Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Grassy Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Grassy Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Grassy Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Grassy Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Grassy Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

