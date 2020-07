2017 Lake Highlands Drive

Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 Story CORNER LOT EXECUTIVE HOME IN COVETED WOODBRIDGE GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, HAS INTERIOR DETAILS TO PLEASE PICKIEST CLIENTS ON A BUDGET. Wood Flooring in Liv. Rm. IT'S VERY OPEN & SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN WITH BEAUTIFUL GOURMET KITCHEN, CUSTOM CABINETRY, LARGE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & GAMEROOM FOR EXTRA COMFORT. WOODBRIDGE OFFERS POOLS, TRAILS, PARKS, PLAYGROUND, FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, & PLACES OF ENTERTAINMENT CLOSE BY INCLUDING LAKE LAVON FOR BOATING. IT TRULY IS A MAGNIFICENT HOME! INFO TO BE VERIFIED BY ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND PROSPECTS