All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 2009 Megan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
2009 Megan Court
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:00 AM

2009 Megan Court

2009 Megan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2009 Megan Court, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3.2.2 home in favored Wylie ISD is on a secluded cul-de-sac. The open concept enables conversation between those in the kitchen and the family room. You can have a table or just have stools to cozy up to the bar in the kitchen. The master bedroom has double doors leading to the master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. The master closet has shelves and surrounded double racks. One of the secondary rooms can be accessed through the master bedroom, ideal for a nursery or a private study. The glass encased electronic fireplace provides heat and safety as there are no worries about the flames being touched. The large backyard boasts a 10*34 foot patio and includes the grass being cut.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Megan Court have any available units?
2009 Megan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2009 Megan Court have?
Some of 2009 Megan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Megan Court currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Megan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Megan Court pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Megan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2009 Megan Court offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Megan Court offers parking.
Does 2009 Megan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 Megan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Megan Court have a pool?
No, 2009 Megan Court does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Megan Court have accessible units?
No, 2009 Megan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Megan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Megan Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Megan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Megan Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District