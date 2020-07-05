2009 Megan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3.2.2 home in favored Wylie ISD is on a secluded cul-de-sac. The open concept enables conversation between those in the kitchen and the family room. You can have a table or just have stools to cozy up to the bar in the kitchen. The master bedroom has double doors leading to the master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. The master closet has shelves and surrounded double racks. One of the secondary rooms can be accessed through the master bedroom, ideal for a nursery or a private study. The glass encased electronic fireplace provides heat and safety as there are no worries about the flames being touched. The large backyard boasts a 10*34 foot patio and includes the grass being cut.