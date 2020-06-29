All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:32 AM

1925 Spencer Lane

1925 Spencer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Spencer Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Home is brick completely, with a 2016 roof, Lennox 16 SEER Geothermal programmable thermostat HVAC 2016, 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen, ceramic tile and soaring 10ft ceilings, large foyer opens to open floor plan with eat in kitchen with bay windows. Large Master bedroom with shower or garden tub ensuite and walk in closet, and pretty Cheyenne doors throughout. 14,500+ sqft lot with giant square and level back yard with views of trees and skies on the side and back as it is surrounded on 2 sides with greenbelt for real privacy. View from my kitchen bay windows through the arches of my front porch. From front door is a .6 mile walk to Lake Lavon take pictures of the sunsets and sunrises on the Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Spencer Lane have any available units?
1925 Spencer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1925 Spencer Lane have?
Some of 1925 Spencer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Spencer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Spencer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Spencer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Spencer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1925 Spencer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Spencer Lane offers parking.
Does 1925 Spencer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Spencer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Spencer Lane have a pool?
No, 1925 Spencer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Spencer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1925 Spencer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Spencer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Spencer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 Spencer Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1925 Spencer Lane has units with air conditioning.

