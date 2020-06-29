1925 Spencer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Home is brick completely, with a 2016 roof, Lennox 16 SEER Geothermal programmable thermostat HVAC 2016, 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen, ceramic tile and soaring 10ft ceilings, large foyer opens to open floor plan with eat in kitchen with bay windows. Large Master bedroom with shower or garden tub ensuite and walk in closet, and pretty Cheyenne doors throughout. 14,500+ sqft lot with giant square and level back yard with views of trees and skies on the side and back as it is surrounded on 2 sides with greenbelt for real privacy. View from my kitchen bay windows through the arches of my front porch. From front door is a .6 mile walk to Lake Lavon take pictures of the sunsets and sunrises on the Lake.