1902 Faircrest Lane

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 2009 Built 2,359 sq.ft. Home in Woodbridge Golf Community, Wylie ISD! Freshly painted interior- Popular 1.5 Story Features 3 Brs,2 Bath, Study, Lrg LR, Upgraded Kitchen Down+ Large Game or Media Room w-FULL BATH+Closet Up- could be 4th Bdrm or 2nd Master* Kitchen w-Granite, B-Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances Opens to Large Family Rm w-Fireplace & Custom Built-In Entertain Center* Private Master Suite w-Dual Sinks, Sep Tub & shower, Large Walk-In Closet* Enjoy 6 Community Pools, Parks, Walking-Jog-Bike Trails,Ponds. Easy Access to Highways, Firewheel Mall, Restaurants *NO PETS OR SMOKERS* TAR APPLICATION & $50 APP FEE REQ'D FOR ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YR-WE WRITE LEASE* SEE PRIVATE REMARKS!