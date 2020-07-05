All apartments in Wylie
1902 Faircrest Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1902 Faircrest Lane

1902 Faircrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Faircrest Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 2009 Built 2,359 sq.ft. Home in Woodbridge Golf Community, Wylie ISD! Freshly painted interior- Popular 1.5 Story Features 3 Brs,2 Bath, Study, Lrg LR, Upgraded Kitchen Down+ Large Game or Media Room w-FULL BATH+Closet Up- could be 4th Bdrm or 2nd Master* Kitchen w-Granite, B-Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances Opens to Large Family Rm w-Fireplace & Custom Built-In Entertain Center* Private Master Suite w-Dual Sinks, Sep Tub & shower, Large Walk-In Closet* Enjoy 6 Community Pools, Parks, Walking-Jog-Bike Trails,Ponds. Easy Access to Highways, Firewheel Mall, Restaurants *NO PETS OR SMOKERS* TAR APPLICATION & $50 APP FEE REQ'D FOR ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YR-WE WRITE LEASE* SEE PRIVATE REMARKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Faircrest Lane have any available units?
1902 Faircrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1902 Faircrest Lane have?
Some of 1902 Faircrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Faircrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Faircrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Faircrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Faircrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1902 Faircrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Faircrest Lane offers parking.
Does 1902 Faircrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Faircrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Faircrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1902 Faircrest Lane has a pool.
Does 1902 Faircrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1902 Faircrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Faircrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Faircrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Faircrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Faircrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

