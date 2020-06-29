All apartments in Wylie
1815 Legendary Reef Way
1815 Legendary Reef Way

1815 Legendary Reef Way · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Legendary Reef Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
In a sought after neighborhood, Inspiration, enjoy all the benefits of this neighborhood - school within walking distance, pool, beautiful landscaping, walking trails. Built in 2016, This home has a great floor plan, master bedroom downstairs, kitchen overlooking living area, s.s. appliances, pantry, double oven, built in microwave, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2nd living room upstairs, good size back yard. lots of storage space, blinds in all the rooms for energy efficiency. If you are looking to rent in Inspiration, this is the one! Please verify all information before applying. Application fee is non-refundable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Legendary Reef Way have any available units?
1815 Legendary Reef Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1815 Legendary Reef Way have?
Some of 1815 Legendary Reef Way's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Legendary Reef Way currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Legendary Reef Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Legendary Reef Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Legendary Reef Way is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Legendary Reef Way offer parking?
No, 1815 Legendary Reef Way does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Legendary Reef Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Legendary Reef Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Legendary Reef Way have a pool?
Yes, 1815 Legendary Reef Way has a pool.
Does 1815 Legendary Reef Way have accessible units?
No, 1815 Legendary Reef Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Legendary Reef Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Legendary Reef Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Legendary Reef Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Legendary Reef Way does not have units with air conditioning.

