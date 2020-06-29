1815 Legendary Reef Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

In a sought after neighborhood, Inspiration, enjoy all the benefits of this neighborhood - school within walking distance, pool, beautiful landscaping, walking trails. Built in 2016, This home has a great floor plan, master bedroom downstairs, kitchen overlooking living area, s.s. appliances, pantry, double oven, built in microwave, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2nd living room upstairs, good size back yard. lots of storage space, blinds in all the rooms for energy efficiency. If you are looking to rent in Inspiration, this is the one! Please verify all information before applying. Application fee is non-refundable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.