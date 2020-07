Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Amazing floor plan. Newer home. Well maintained. Large master down and another bedroom downstairs, Kitchen opens to the family room. Huge island in the kitchen. Granite counters. Formal dining room. The downstairs study room can be converted to a fourth bedroom. Spacious game room upstairs. Open patio with a huge backyard. Excellent neighborhood in Bozman Farms, trails, lake and pool.