All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1730 Indigo Creek Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1730 Indigo Creek Ln
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:59 PM

1730 Indigo Creek Ln

1730 Indigo Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1730 Indigo Creek Ln, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Escape the hustle and bustle and come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with study, 2018 built home with plenty of upgrades. Home boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. Includes W/D and refrigerator. Open concept living area with large kitchen island. Home can rent furnished or unfurnished (price reflects unfurnished).

The Wylie community, Inspiration is designed for relaxation and activities for everyone. Multiple pools, lazy river, 2-story fitness center, playground, putting green, stocked fishing ponds and hike/bike trails with views of Lake Lavon. Accredited Wylie ISD.

Home will be available for viewing 12/16/19 and move in mid-Jan 2019.

Amenities: HOA Community, Clubhouse, Multiple Swimming Pools, Fitness Center, Lazy River, Playground, Walking/Running Trails, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Alarm System, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Fenced Yard (Full)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Indigo Creek Ln have any available units?
1730 Indigo Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1730 Indigo Creek Ln have?
Some of 1730 Indigo Creek Ln's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Indigo Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Indigo Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Indigo Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 Indigo Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1730 Indigo Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 1730 Indigo Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1730 Indigo Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Indigo Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Indigo Creek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1730 Indigo Creek Ln has a pool.
Does 1730 Indigo Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 1730 Indigo Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Indigo Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Indigo Creek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Indigo Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 Indigo Creek Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District