1730 Indigo Creek Ln

Amenities

putting green granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym playground pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Escape the hustle and bustle and come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with study, 2018 built home with plenty of upgrades. Home boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. Includes W/D and refrigerator. Open concept living area with large kitchen island. Home can rent furnished or unfurnished (price reflects unfurnished).



The Wylie community, Inspiration is designed for relaxation and activities for everyone. Multiple pools, lazy river, 2-story fitness center, playground, putting green, stocked fishing ponds and hike/bike trails with views of Lake Lavon. Accredited Wylie ISD.



Home will be available for viewing 12/16/19 and move in mid-Jan 2019.



Amenities: HOA Community, Clubhouse, Multiple Swimming Pools, Fitness Center, Lazy River, Playground, Walking/Running Trails, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Alarm System, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Fenced Yard (Full)