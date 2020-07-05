1712 Eastfork Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One story home in quiet gated community of Riverchase. Home features 3 beds, 2 baths PLUS an office! Nice open Living-Kitchen floor plan with GREAT views of the greenbelt, trees and walking trail. Laminate Flooring! Covered patio, large backyard grass, fence and sprinkler system. Updates to include interior paint, nickel fixtures and new roof. Very clean and move in ready! Community pool and playground are within walking distance. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.