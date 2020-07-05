All apartments in Wylie
1712 Eastfork Lane

1712 Eastfork Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Eastfork Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One story home in quiet gated community of Riverchase. Home features 3 beds, 2 baths PLUS an office! Nice open Living-Kitchen floor plan with GREAT views of the greenbelt, trees and walking trail. Laminate Flooring! Covered patio, large backyard grass, fence and sprinkler system. Updates to include interior paint, nickel fixtures and new roof. Very clean and move in ready! Community pool and playground are within walking distance. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Eastfork Lane have any available units?
1712 Eastfork Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1712 Eastfork Lane have?
Some of 1712 Eastfork Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Eastfork Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Eastfork Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Eastfork Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Eastfork Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Eastfork Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Eastfork Lane offers parking.
Does 1712 Eastfork Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Eastfork Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Eastfork Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1712 Eastfork Lane has a pool.
Does 1712 Eastfork Lane have accessible units?
No, 1712 Eastfork Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Eastfork Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Eastfork Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Eastfork Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Eastfork Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

