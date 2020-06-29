1617 Hightimber Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful totally remodeled house in a gated community. House feature an open floor plan. Formal living and formal dining with nice light fixture. Large family room with fireplace opens to the kitchen, which boasts beautiful granite counter top, new 2019 stainless appliances. Wood like LVP floor all over the first floor. Huge master bedroom upstairs has garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. New 2019 carpet in all the bedrooms. Fresh paint inside of the house. Huge covered patio is good for a nice tea time and entertainment. New frameless shower enclosure in master bath was installed in August, 2019. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.