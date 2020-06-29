All apartments in Wylie
Location

1617 Hightimber Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful totally remodeled house in a gated community. House feature an open floor plan. Formal living and formal dining with nice light fixture. Large family room with fireplace opens to the kitchen, which boasts beautiful granite counter top, new 2019 stainless appliances. Wood like LVP floor all over the first floor. Huge master bedroom upstairs has garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. New 2019 carpet in all the bedrooms. Fresh paint inside of the house. Huge covered patio is good for a nice tea time and entertainment. New frameless shower enclosure in master bath was installed in August, 2019. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

