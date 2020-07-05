All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1609 Roberts Ravine Road

1609 Roberts Ravine Rd
Location

1609 Roberts Ravine Rd, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
History Maker 1.5 Story Home with 300sqft Bonus Room plus half bath upstairs which could be possible 4th Bedroom or Game Room. Very open concept with wide entry and arches. All Bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets. Granite counters in Kitchen and Island with a Large Walk In Pantry and Stainless Steel Appliances, and Box Out Window Seat in Breakfast Room. Covered Front Porch and Covered Back Patio and Spacious Back Yard. Common Areas include Community Pool, Greenbelt, Park, Playground and Private Lake-Pond with Fishing Pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Roberts Ravine Road have any available units?
1609 Roberts Ravine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1609 Roberts Ravine Road have?
Some of 1609 Roberts Ravine Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Roberts Ravine Road currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Roberts Ravine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Roberts Ravine Road pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Roberts Ravine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1609 Roberts Ravine Road offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Roberts Ravine Road offers parking.
Does 1609 Roberts Ravine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Roberts Ravine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Roberts Ravine Road have a pool?
Yes, 1609 Roberts Ravine Road has a pool.
Does 1609 Roberts Ravine Road have accessible units?
No, 1609 Roberts Ravine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Roberts Ravine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Roberts Ravine Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Roberts Ravine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Roberts Ravine Road does not have units with air conditioning.

