1609 Roberts Ravine Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

History Maker 1.5 Story Home with 300sqft Bonus Room plus half bath upstairs which could be possible 4th Bedroom or Game Room. Very open concept with wide entry and arches. All Bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets. Granite counters in Kitchen and Island with a Large Walk In Pantry and Stainless Steel Appliances, and Box Out Window Seat in Breakfast Room. Covered Front Porch and Covered Back Patio and Spacious Back Yard. Common Areas include Community Pool, Greenbelt, Park, Playground and Private Lake-Pond with Fishing Pier.