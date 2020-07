Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath and study, single story home in beautiful Creekside Estates. Bright and open split bedroom floor plan with cozy family room. Large eat-in kitchen with an island, gas range and walk in pantry. Great wood look tile throughout for easy maintenance and care. Huge backyard is great for entertaining and family fun! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!