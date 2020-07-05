1500 Bankston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Great home near awesome schools! 3 bedroom 2 bath. Fireplace in living room. Large kitchen with granite tops. All major appliances. Roomy backyard with large storage building. 1 block form park. HOA pool. This will not last long.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.