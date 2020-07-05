All apartments in Wylie
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:12 AM

1500 Bankston Drive

1500 Bankston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Bankston Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Great home near awesome schools! 3 bedroom 2 bath. Fireplace in living room. Large kitchen with granite tops. All major appliances. Roomy backyard with large storage building. 1 block form park. HOA pool. This will not last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Bankston Drive have any available units?
1500 Bankston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1500 Bankston Drive have?
Some of 1500 Bankston Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Bankston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Bankston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Bankston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Bankston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Bankston Drive offer parking?
No, 1500 Bankston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Bankston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Bankston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Bankston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Bankston Drive has a pool.
Does 1500 Bankston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Bankston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Bankston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Bankston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Bankston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Bankston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

