Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WONDERFULLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HOME FEATURES A LARGE LIVING AREA WITH BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS EAT IN DINING AREA, CERAMIC TILE, AND PLENTY OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE. THIS LOVELY HOME ALSO OFFERS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING, CEILING FANS, WALK IN CLOSET, 2 CAR GARAGE, GREAT BACKYARD WITH STORAGE BUILDING AND IS CLOSE TO THE COMMUNITY PARK.