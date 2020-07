Amenities

dishwasher microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities

Come see this gorgeous home before it's gone. 3 Bedrooms with a study that can easily be used as a bedroom. Laminate floors throughout with ceramic tile in all wet areas. No carpet. Kitchen open to family room with 42 inch cherry cabinets. Master bedroom has sitting area. Fresh paint throughout with new fence in back.