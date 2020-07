Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

GORGEOUS HOME with BEAUTIFUL VAULTED CEILINGS, BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOORPLAN. ADORABLE KITCHEN overlooking in to the family room and nook. LOVELY MASTER SUITE with separate garden tub and shower and double vanities. Front room can be used as a living room or a study. Kitchen overlooks in to the family room. PERFECT SIZE BACKYARD for kids to play. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS within a few minutes. GREAT LOCATION! Ready to move in. This won't last !