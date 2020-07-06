All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1325 Hill View Trail

1325 Hill View Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Hill View Trl, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
game room
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
internet access
1325 Hill View Trail Available 03/31/19 A single family home with excellent floor plan on an oversized lot! - 1.5 Story, Excellent Floor Plan, 4 Bedroom And 3 Full Bath, Study, Game Room, Lap Pool! Oversized Lot! Charming Attractive Floor Plan, Entry Way Opens To 10' Ceilings Through To The Family Room With A Corner Fireplace. Upstairs Has Game Room, Bedroom And Full Bath. Two Bedrooms Are Down Stairs Separate From Master. Large Master Suite Has Large Dual Master Closets, Double Sinks, And A Soaker Tub To Relax! Covered Back Patio With Additional Area For Patio Table Space. Rock Front Elevation. Washer And Dryer Included! Home Faces South, Enjoy The Back Patio On Summer Nights. Location Convenient To Firewheel Town Center, Two Community Pools, Parks And Fishing Ponds. New Carpet Throughout And Roof Replaced In 2016.

(RLNE4648453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Hill View Trail have any available units?
1325 Hill View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1325 Hill View Trail have?
Some of 1325 Hill View Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Hill View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Hill View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Hill View Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Hill View Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1325 Hill View Trail offer parking?
No, 1325 Hill View Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Hill View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Hill View Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Hill View Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1325 Hill View Trail has a pool.
Does 1325 Hill View Trail have accessible units?
No, 1325 Hill View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Hill View Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Hill View Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Hill View Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Hill View Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

