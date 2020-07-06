Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool fireplace game room internet access

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool internet access

1325 Hill View Trail Available 03/31/19 A single family home with excellent floor plan on an oversized lot! - 1.5 Story, Excellent Floor Plan, 4 Bedroom And 3 Full Bath, Study, Game Room, Lap Pool! Oversized Lot! Charming Attractive Floor Plan, Entry Way Opens To 10' Ceilings Through To The Family Room With A Corner Fireplace. Upstairs Has Game Room, Bedroom And Full Bath. Two Bedrooms Are Down Stairs Separate From Master. Large Master Suite Has Large Dual Master Closets, Double Sinks, And A Soaker Tub To Relax! Covered Back Patio With Additional Area For Patio Table Space. Rock Front Elevation. Washer And Dryer Included! Home Faces South, Enjoy The Back Patio On Summer Nights. Location Convenient To Firewheel Town Center, Two Community Pools, Parks And Fishing Ponds. New Carpet Throughout And Roof Replaced In 2016.



(RLNE4648453)