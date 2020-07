Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 4 bedrooms home in beautiful Bozman Farm subdivision, zoned to sought after WylieISD. The kitchen opens to the living room, with high ceiling and brick fireplace, and connected to the formal dining room through the butler pantry. The master suite has a double sink and a garden tub and the split floorplan design allows for maximum privacy. The community offers jogging trails, a private lake and a community pool. Do not miss this one!