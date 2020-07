Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house ready to move in. Conveniently located close to shopping centers and highway. Open floor plan for your family. Wood-burning fireplace open to the kitchen and to relaxing into the covered back patio. Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. Wired with surveillance camera system, wood flooring, granite counter. You will love to make this your new home.