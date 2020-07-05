1301 Auburn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Huge one story home on a great corner lot. Tons of space to spread out with a great open floor concept and a large living room for lots of family fun. This 4 bedroom home also has a study seperate from the bedrooms for added privacy. It has been freshly painted from top to bottom and carpet was installed throughout the home February 2019. Home is conveniently in walking distance to schools and parks. The community also has a splash pad and pool that tenants are able to use while renting for no additional fee. What a great addition for those hot Texas summers! Hurry and see this home today! One stories of this size and location don't last long.