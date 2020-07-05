1301 Auburn Drive

Huge one story home on a great corner lot. Tons of space to spread out with a great open floor concept and a large living room for lots of family fun. This 4 bedroom home also has a study seperate from the bedrooms for added privacy. It has been freshly painted from top to bottom and carpet was installed throughout the home February 2019. Home is conveniently in walking distance to schools and parks. The community also has a splash pad and pool that tenants are able to use while renting for no additional fee. What a great addition for those hot Texas summers! Hurry and see this home today! One stories of this size and location don't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
