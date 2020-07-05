1300 Leeward Lane

Amenities

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-story home located in Newport Harbor with fantastic Wylie schools. OPEN floor plan with tons of natural light, and kitchen opening up to spacious living room. Versatile 4th bedroom that could be a perfect home office. Many desirable interior features including fresh neutral paint throughout, recently replaced carpeting, black and stainless steel appliances, decorative brick fireplace, garden tub, and ceiling fans. Large grassy backyard with patio and board on board privacy fence. Refrigerator included!