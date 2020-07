Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Great beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath home - No carpet - Brand new floors., located in Bozman Farms Estates with greenbelts, community pool, walking path, pond with fountain. 2 living areas plus study, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, open floor plan with 2494 sq ft. S S appliances, upgraded tile and carpet 2012, Large master bedroom separate from other three b-rooms. Great curb appeal and charming touches inside bring warmth to this fabulous home! Neat and clean for new Tenant.