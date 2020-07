Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT 2 STORY HOUSE IN WYLIE ISD!!! 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 DINING AREAS. FENCED YARD. GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. HALF BATH DOWN STAIRS. QUICK ACCESS TO HIGHWAY 78 AND GEORGE BUSH TOLLWAY. PETS OKAY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH OWNER APPROVAL. ONE YEAR LEASE. $1800 SECURITY DEPOSIT. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW!!