Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled kitchen with new appliances, new laminate flooring and granite counter tops. New carpeting in bedrooms, freshly painted on the inside and updated bathrooms.Refrigerator stays with the home. Minimum of 12 month lease and maximum of 24 months. One small dog under 40 lbs allowed.

All information deemed liable but all information should be verified including schools.