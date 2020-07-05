All apartments in Wylie
1112 Camelot Drive

1112 E Camelot Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1112 E Camelot Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW PRICE...Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Good-sized bedrooms. Mostly E-Z care laminate flooring. Master bath has separate sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. Custom kitchen cabinets with pass-through to large family room.New paint. Located just minutes from Lake Lavon recreation-boating areas. Covered rear patio. A VERY large fenced rear yard and long driveway for extra parking. SIX OR 18 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED. Worn carpet will not be the responsibility of tenants. Weak credit OK with extra deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Camelot Drive have any available units?
1112 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1112 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 1112 Camelot Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1112 Camelot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Camelot Drive offers parking.
Does 1112 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Camelot Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Camelot Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 Camelot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Camelot Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Camelot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Camelot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

