1112 Camelot Drive

Amenities
NEW PRICE...Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Good-sized bedrooms. Mostly E-Z care laminate flooring. Master bath has separate sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. Custom kitchen cabinets with pass-through to large family room.New paint. Located just minutes from Lake Lavon recreation-boating areas. Covered rear patio. A VERY large fenced rear yard and long driveway for extra parking. SIX OR 18 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED. Worn carpet will not be the responsibility of tenants. Weak credit OK with extra deposit.