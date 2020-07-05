1112 Camelot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NEW PRICE...Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Good-sized bedrooms. Mostly E-Z care laminate flooring. Master bath has separate sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. Custom kitchen cabinets with pass-through to large family room.New paint. Located just minutes from Lake Lavon recreation-boating areas. Covered rear patio. A VERY large fenced rear yard and long driveway for extra parking. SIX OR 18 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED. Worn carpet will not be the responsibility of tenants. Weak credit OK with extra deposit.