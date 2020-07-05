All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:19 AM

1107 Meandering Drive

1107 Meandering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Meandering Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
game room
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
WOW!!! 2 Stories, 2 Dining, 2.5 Bath, Community Pool!!! A LOVELY SPACIOUS HOME IN SAGE CREEK, Room for everyone and a lots of storage. Big Kitchen with island!!! 4 Bedroom on the Second Floor, Game room or TV room on Second Floor, built-in desk, Ceramic tile and Carpet on Bedrooms. Well kept and maintained corner lot Close to Murphy and Plano for easy commute using George Bush and Central Expressway. Tenants and their agent to very all information here in including schools, room size, and other information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Meandering Drive have any available units?
1107 Meandering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1107 Meandering Drive have?
Some of 1107 Meandering Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Meandering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Meandering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Meandering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Meandering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1107 Meandering Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Meandering Drive offers parking.
Does 1107 Meandering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Meandering Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Meandering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1107 Meandering Drive has a pool.
Does 1107 Meandering Drive have accessible units?
No, 1107 Meandering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Meandering Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Meandering Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Meandering Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Meandering Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

