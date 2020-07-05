1107 Meandering Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

WOW!!! 2 Stories, 2 Dining, 2.5 Bath, Community Pool!!! A LOVELY SPACIOUS HOME IN SAGE CREEK, Room for everyone and a lots of storage. Big Kitchen with island!!! 4 Bedroom on the Second Floor, Game room or TV room on Second Floor, built-in desk, Ceramic tile and Carpet on Bedrooms. Well kept and maintained corner lot Close to Murphy and Plano for easy commute using George Bush and Central Expressway. Tenants and their agent to very all information here in including schools, room size, and other information.