Last updated July 23 2019 at 5:50 PM

1105 Surrey Circle

1105 Surrey Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Surrey Circle, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****SELF-TOUR THIS HOME NOW*****
This welcoming Wylie home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and 1,356 sqft of living sqft. Ceiling fans and carpet in all bedrooms.The kitchen is equipped with a built in microwave, electric stove/range and dishwasher. Private laundry room with full size W/D Connections. Laminate plank flooring in living area with fireplace to relax. Large fenced- in back yard. Landlord is pet friendly. A pet fee is required and is based on the number of pets your bring, their size and age.
The income requirement for this home is $4550 Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call 214-340-9302 to inquire for more information or to apply!!!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Surrey Circle have any available units?
1105 Surrey Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1105 Surrey Circle have?
Some of 1105 Surrey Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Surrey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Surrey Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Surrey Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Surrey Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Surrey Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Surrey Circle offers parking.
Does 1105 Surrey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Surrey Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Surrey Circle have a pool?
No, 1105 Surrey Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Surrey Circle have accessible units?
No, 1105 Surrey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Surrey Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Surrey Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Surrey Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Surrey Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

