1105 Surrey Circle

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This welcoming Wylie home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and 1,356 sqft of living sqft. Ceiling fans and carpet in all bedrooms.The kitchen is equipped with a built in microwave, electric stove/range and dishwasher. Private laundry room with full size W/D Connections. Laminate plank flooring in living area with fireplace to relax. Large fenced- in back yard. Landlord is pet friendly. A pet fee is required and is based on the number of pets your bring, their size and age.

The income requirement for this home is $4550 Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call 214-340-9302 to inquire for more information or to apply!!!!!

