Wylie, TX
110 Cliffbrook Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

110 Cliffbrook Drive

110 Cliffbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

110 Cliffbrook Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Home being remodeled....Tenants Moved. New laminate wood flooring and paints!! Awesome brick home on interior lot with a nice large backyard. Wooden fence and sprinkler system plus shaded covered patio for BBQs. Formal Dining, Study, or Den plus breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Cozy family room with a corner Fireplace opens to wall of windows with views of yard. Ceramic tile in kitchen area and additional tile in both baths. Large utility room with entry into 2-car garage with opener. Alarm System available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Cliffbrook Drive have any available units?
110 Cliffbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 110 Cliffbrook Drive have?
Some of 110 Cliffbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Cliffbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Cliffbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Cliffbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 Cliffbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 110 Cliffbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 Cliffbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 110 Cliffbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Cliffbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Cliffbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 110 Cliffbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 110 Cliffbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Cliffbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Cliffbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Cliffbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Cliffbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Cliffbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

