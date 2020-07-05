110 Cliffbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill garage

Home being remodeled....Tenants Moved. New laminate wood flooring and paints!! Awesome brick home on interior lot with a nice large backyard. Wooden fence and sprinkler system plus shaded covered patio for BBQs. Formal Dining, Study, or Den plus breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Cozy family room with a corner Fireplace opens to wall of windows with views of yard. Ceramic tile in kitchen area and additional tile in both baths. Large utility room with entry into 2-car garage with opener. Alarm System available.