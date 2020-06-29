109 Waterford Drive

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful Home within Lakeside Estates, Located Minutes from award-winning Wylie's Highschool Stadium & Municipal, Recreation, Library and Wylie ISD Athletic Complex. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has an Open Floor Plan with Gameroom Area, Porcelain Tile Kitchen & Bathrooms, Wood Floor Family room, Fairly new carpet all bedrooms, good size back yard. Community Pool and Park! Walking distance to all major retail stores such as Super Walmart, Target, Lowes, Walgreen, CVS, Hobby Lobby, Starbucks, FedEx, Baylor ER & MD Associates, BOA, WF, Chase Banks, Hana Hibachi & Sushi, Chick-Fil-A, Jason's Deli, McDonald, TJ Maxx, Adult Active Community Facilities ... Sec 8 & VA are Welcome!