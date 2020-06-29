All apartments in Wylie
109 Waterford Drive

Location

109 Waterford Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
lobby
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
game room
pool
lobby
MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful Home within Lakeside Estates, Located Minutes from award-winning Wylie's Highschool Stadium & Municipal, Recreation, Library and Wylie ISD Athletic Complex. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has an Open Floor Plan with Gameroom Area, Porcelain Tile Kitchen & Bathrooms, Wood Floor Family room, Fairly new carpet all bedrooms, good size back yard. Community Pool and Park! Walking distance to all major retail stores such as Super Walmart, Target, Lowes, Walgreen, CVS, Hobby Lobby, Starbucks, FedEx, Baylor ER & MD Associates, BOA, WF, Chase Banks, Hana Hibachi & Sushi, Chick-Fil-A, Jason's Deli, McDonald, TJ Maxx, Adult Active Community Facilities ... Sec 8 & VA are Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Waterford Drive have any available units?
109 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 109 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 109 Waterford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 109 Waterford Drive offer parking?
No, 109 Waterford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 109 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Waterford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 109 Waterford Drive has a pool.
Does 109 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Waterford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Waterford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

