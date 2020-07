Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful spacious home in Fantastic established Neighborhood for rent. plenty of upgrades in this home including designer tile throughout the 1st floor, Matching Granite in Kitchen counters and ALL Bathrooms!, new baseboards featuring two large living areas, a large kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets, huge Master Bedroom and bathroom, and tons of outdoor space.