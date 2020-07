Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Open 4-2-2, spacious open areas. Living or 2nd family room leads in to open kitchen with island. Breakfast area opens to family room. Large fenced back yard, large patio, ceiling fans, walk-in closets , master separate from other bedrooms, separate shower and garden tub in master bath. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Looking for 18 month to 24 month lease. Deposit equal to 1 months rent and $157.00 admin fee. Full months rent due on move in. OTHER FEES MAY APPLY