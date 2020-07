Amenities

Move in ready home with open floor plan located in Wylie. This home with new Paint, flooring throughout, granite kitchen counter tops, all new low E 270 panes upper and lower with full dividers, all new fixtures, 8 ft. cedar fence, new fireplace mantel, garage finished out with texture, trim, and sealed floors. All room has celling fans. Big backyard, close to New Collin College Wylie campus.