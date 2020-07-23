25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodway, TX

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
228 Karem Circle Unit D
228 Karem Cir, Woodway, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
- (RLNE5976753)
Results within 1 mile of Woodway
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
9 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit C
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 109
8824 Old Mcgregor Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
810 sqft
The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburbs of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; it’s a lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
225 Londonderry, Apt. 204
225 Londonderry Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
822 sqft
Hunterwood Apartments - Hunterwood Apartments are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. With sixty-four (64) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
812 Rambler Dr. - 05
812 Rambler Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
830 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. WATER PAID, ONSITE LAUNDRY FACILITY. Oaktree Apartments has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1413 Chapel Creek
1413 Chapel Creek Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 5 miles of Woodway
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1088 sqft
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
53 Units Available
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
25 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
970 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
22 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
15 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
3 Units Available
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North Waco
2212 Alexander St
2212 Alexander Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
- (RLNE5976770)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
925 Vanessa Dr.
925 Vanessa Drive, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1206 sqft
925 Vanessa Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountainview
2417 N. 49th St.
2417 North 49th Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1582 sqft
2417 N. 49th St. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookview
3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642
3410 W Brookview Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Brookview Hills is situated on 4 acres of lawns, gardens and attractive oak trees. Brookview Hills has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Dean Highlands
2725 Lasker Avenue
2725 Lasker Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
921 Vanessa
921 Vanessa Dr, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1206 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, and a carport. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.
Results within 10 miles of Woodway
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
11 Units Available
Oakwood
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
Lacy-Lakeview
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
547 Audrey Ave.
547 Audrey Avenue, McLennan County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
- (RLNE5975866)

1 of 1

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
209 Sam
209 Sam Drive, Robinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1138 sqft
2 bedroom duplex in Robinson ISD! - 2 bedroom duplex in Robinson! (RLNE2878246)
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Woodway, TX

2 bedroom apartments in Woodway are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Woodway near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Woodway that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

