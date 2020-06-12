/
2 bedroom apartments
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belton, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
518 Shine Street
518 Shine St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to UMHB (1/4 mile).
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Chance Ct
1512 Chance Ct, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, faux granite countertops, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 190.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1102 Cheryl Ln.
1102 Cheryl Ln, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled upstairs apartment in Belton! 2 bedroom 1 bath, vinyl floors through out. Spacious living area, large bedrooms. Pets allowed upon approval.
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
407 N Penelope St
407 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
952 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belton! Spacious living room and kitchen appliances included. Large fenced yard with a covered patio and small storage shed.
Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
1025 North Wall St
1025 N Wall St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome located in Belton. Tile flooring downstairs in living/kitchen/dining areas and carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Includes Kitchen Appliances, W/D connections, Central H/A, and yard maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Belton
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Satch Dr B
130 Satch Dr, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 07/31/20 Duplex on quiet cul de sac in country setting. - Property Id: 297470 Duplex on quietcul de sac located behind Holiday Inn and ball fields. Tile floors, garage and driveway, with W/D hookups. Large yard.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1528 Kal Ct
1528 Kal Ct, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and spacious bathrooms with tubs in both.
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
10 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
17 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1107 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$785
1075 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3608 Robinhood
3608 Robinhood Drive, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1103 South 49th Street
1103 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
1103 South 49th Street Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath features wood flooring throughout, with the exception of the tiled bath, closets in both bedrooms, a single car garage, and a spacious fenced
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
907 S 49th St
907 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
842 sqft
Beautiful home available! 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Gas Heat - Dishwasher - Stove - Hardwood Floors - Fenced Yard - Patio Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
321 Royal Street
321 Royal Street, Salado, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Located just blocks away from Salado Creek, restaurants and shopping is this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
3308 Keller Rd
3308 Keller Road, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features: hardwood flooring throughout, brick fireplace in livingroom, granite countertops, and double doors opening up to back patio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1809 Pontotoc Trace
1809 Pontotoc Trce, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
3496 sqft
508 Alpine St. Upstairs $650 Rent Deposit $500 Tenant pays utilities. Application FEE $30 Per Adult Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet. ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.
Results within 10 miles of Belton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
14 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
