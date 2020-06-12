Apartment List
/
TX
/
harker heights
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:14 PM

39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
14 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1809 Pontotoc Trace
1809 Pontotoc Trce, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
3496 sqft
508 Alpine St. Upstairs $650 Rent Deposit $500 Tenant pays utilities. Application FEE $30 Per Adult Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet. ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.
Results within 5 miles of Harker Heights
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
12 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$968
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
2 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$804
947 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
843 sqft
An excellent location for parks and shops. Each home includes updated appliances, full kitchens, and a patio or balcony. This large community includes two pools, two laundry facilities and a courtesy officer. Near Highway 190.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1704 SMITH DRIVE
1704 Smith Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
925 sqft
1704 SMITH DRIVE Available 06/23/20 QUAINT HOUSE ON QUIET STREET - 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE - Cute 2 Bedroom Home with great shade trees (RLNE3550435)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Wiley Dr
2601 Wiley Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON This 2 story home has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 living and 1 dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Killeen Heights North
1 Unit Available
707 Estelle
707 Estelle Avenue, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
1063 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a 1 car garage features a fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2019 Dickens
2019 Dickens Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
936 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and a dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3605 Trotwood
3605 Trotwood Trail, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
915 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage features fireplace, an electric range, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2510 Hidden Valley Dr
2510 Hidden Valley Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1362 sqft
Beautiful home available! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Amenities include: - Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Patio, and Fenced Yard. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Benttree Drive
1602 Bent Tree Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
795 sqft
Looking for an affordable two bedroom? We have the place for you! This charmer features a nice and cozy livingroom. The kitchen is equipped with appliances and the bedrooms are well sized.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1701 N College St - 07
1701 North College Street, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
994 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available! Newly REMODELED and very spacious! Nice large living area with a big kitchen and plenty of storage! Both bedrooms are oversized! Summers Properties welcomes you to your new home! We strive to make sure

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
508 Powell Street
508 Powell Street, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
1060 sqft
Adorable two bedroom in need of new renters! This cutie features a spacious livingroom with wood flooring. The kitchen is equipped with white cabinets and appliances. The bedrooms have wood flooring and are a great size.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
425 W. Ave. C
425 West Avenue C, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$715
576 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Killeen. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer hook-ups. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1409 Bundrant Drive
1409 Bundrant Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
23384 sqft
This is a nice cozy two bedroom waiting for you. Call for your tour today!!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bellaire Heights
1 Unit Available
508 Alpine Drive
508 Alpine Street, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
3236 sqft
508 Alpine St. Upstairs $650 Rent Deposit $500 Tenant pays utilities. Application FEE $30 Per Adult Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet. ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1710 Windward Drive
1710 Windward Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
6360 sqft
Please contact us for appointment 2025346694 or fill up the free application to save time https://forms.gle/6vyEnbZVkJyKG9EZ6

Similar Pages

Harker Heights 1 BedroomsHarker Heights 2 BedroomsHarker Heights 3 BedroomsHarker Heights Apartments with Balcony
Harker Heights Apartments with GarageHarker Heights Apartments with GymHarker Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarker Heights Apartments with Parking
Harker Heights Apartments with PoolHarker Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerHarker Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarker Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College