Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Canyon Springs Apartment Homes

2301 Woodgate Dr · (254) 238-0458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX 76712
West Waco

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 7

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,066

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 617 · Avail. now

$1,127

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 713 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Springs Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces. Canyon Springs has attached private garages, patio or balcony, plank-style flooring, garden tubs, and much, much more! Black appliances and cherry wood cabinets fill each gourmet kitchen that provides a clean, modern look fit for any connoisseur. Our community provides all the comfortable amenities that you are searching for, including outside barbeque area, clubhouse, lounge, concierge, and controlled access.

If a suburban lifestyle nearby shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor splendorsis what you are looking for then your search is over. Waco is located in between Dallas and Austin, Texas so a quick road trip to the metropolitan is a perfect weekend activity. Travel to see a Dallas Cowboy’s football game or just to enjoy the city lights and glories. If you are not looking for a commute enjoy the Richland Mall for a one-stop sho

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom),$300 (3 bedroom); -- Up to one month's rent; -- $250; Surety bond: $218.75; -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee; $99 Perks package (Monthly)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, PERKS PACKAGE (VALET TRASH, CABLE&INTERNET) $99
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Garage lot. IF UNIT DOES NOT INCLUDE AN ATTACHED GARAGE, A RESERVED PARKING SPACE IS PROVIDED. ALL OTHER PARKING ON PROPERTY IS "FIRST COME FIRST SERVE." HANDICAP PARKING SCATTERED THROUGHOUT.
Storage Details: Attached garages include addtional storage space and/or closets* (Select)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Canyon Springs Apartment Homes have any available units?
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Springs Apartment Homes have?
Some of Canyon Springs Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Springs Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Springs Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Springs Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Springs Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Springs Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Canyon Springs Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon Springs Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Springs Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Canyon Springs Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Canyon Springs Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Canyon Springs Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Canyon Springs Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Springs Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

