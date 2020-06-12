/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX
3 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
925 sqft
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
4 Units Available
Cleburne Plaza
400 Phillips St, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
974 sqft
At Cleburne, our dedicated staff and attention to detail help provide you with a one-of-a kind living experience! Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer spacious floorplans, ceiling fans, a wide array of appliances and internet access.
3 Units Available
Northridge Court
110 Northridge Dr Office #300, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
915 sqft
Come home to Northridge Court Apartments in Cleburne, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
1 Unit Available
303 N. Douglas Ave.
303 North Douglas Avenue, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1364 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Great 2 bedroom available nice and spacious. Beautiful hardwood floors through out. Large kitchen with open floor plan, it comes with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
32 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1036 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
26 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
7 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
947 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
1 Unit Available
118 S Broadway
118 S Broadway St, Cresson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Live in a home that has Southern Charm, and History. This home has all new electrical ran through it. New Central Heat and Air, Pex plumbing, Propane water heater, Living room is perfect for a big sectional and big screen TV.
1 Unit Available
607 W Atchley Avenue
607 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
Cozy home with new flooring and new paint. Large yard for children and pets. Alley access. Easy access to 35.
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.
