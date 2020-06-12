/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hewitt, TX
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
411 N Old Temple Rd
411 N Old Temple Rd, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 411 N Old Temple Rd in Hewitt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
921 Vanessa
921 Vanessa Dr, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1206 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, and a carport. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.
Results within 1 mile of Hewitt
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1068 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
West Waco
17 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1403 Chapel Creek
1403 Chapel Creek Rd, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
1403 Chapel Creek Available 06/19/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202
8824 Old Mcgregor Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
810 sqft
The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; its a lifestyle.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1413 Chapel Creek
1413 Chapel Creek Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 5 miles of Hewitt
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kendrick
7 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
6508 Wiethorn Dr.
6508 Wiethorn Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1220 sqft
6508 Wiethorn Dr. Available 06/22/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit B
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1107 S Old Temple Rd
1107 South Old Temple Road, Lorena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
- (RLNE5159408)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
225 Londonderry, Apt. 239
225 Londonderry Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
822 sqft
Hunterwood Apartments - Hunterwood Apartments are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. With sixty-four (64) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4703 Spring Valley Rd
4703 Spring Valley Rd, McLennan County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 car garage, 2 car carport, appliances, central air/heat, washer/dryer connections, large deck on the back of the house and a 20 x 30 workshop. LAWN CARE PROVIDED, NO PETS.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
812 Rambler Dr. - 05
812 Rambler Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
830 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. WATER PAID, ONSITE LAUNDRY FACILITY. Oaktree Apartments has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Brookview
1 Unit Available
3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642
3410 W Brookview Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Brookview Hills is situated on 4 acres of lawns, gardens and attractive oak trees. Brookview Hills has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
209 Sam
209 Sam Drive, Robinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1138 sqft
2 bedroom duplex in Robinson ISD! - 2 bedroom duplex in Robinson! (RLNE2878246)
Results within 10 miles of Hewitt
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Dean Highlands
55 Units Available
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Landon Branch
11 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
878 sqft
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.