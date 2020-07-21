230 FENWICK DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home w/ a Huge Pool on a Cul-de-sac. Privacy at its Best w/ a 60x30 Courtyard Setting & Pool Maintenance is INCLUDED. Low Maintenance Yard in Front & Just Enjoy the Pool in the Back. Spacious Kitchen w/ Solid Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Recessed Lighting & New Stainless Steel Appliances. Refrigerator INCLUDED!! NO CARPET, Plenty of Storage & Closet Space, Sink in Laundry Room, Water Softener & Much More. Near Shopping, Fort Sam & Easy Access to IH-35 & IH-410.