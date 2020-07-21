All apartments in Windcrest
Find more places like 230 FENWICK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windcrest, TX
/
230 FENWICK DR
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

230 FENWICK DR

230 Fenwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Windcrest
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

230 Fenwick Drive, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home w/ a Huge Pool on a Cul-de-sac. Privacy at its Best w/ a 60x30 Courtyard Setting & Pool Maintenance is INCLUDED. Low Maintenance Yard in Front & Just Enjoy the Pool in the Back. Spacious Kitchen w/ Solid Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Recessed Lighting & New Stainless Steel Appliances. Refrigerator INCLUDED!! NO CARPET, Plenty of Storage & Closet Space, Sink in Laundry Room, Water Softener & Much More. Near Shopping, Fort Sam & Easy Access to IH-35 & IH-410.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 FENWICK DR have any available units?
230 FENWICK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windcrest, TX.
What amenities does 230 FENWICK DR have?
Some of 230 FENWICK DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 FENWICK DR currently offering any rent specials?
230 FENWICK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 FENWICK DR pet-friendly?
No, 230 FENWICK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windcrest.
Does 230 FENWICK DR offer parking?
Yes, 230 FENWICK DR offers parking.
Does 230 FENWICK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 FENWICK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 FENWICK DR have a pool?
Yes, 230 FENWICK DR has a pool.
Does 230 FENWICK DR have accessible units?
No, 230 FENWICK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 230 FENWICK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 FENWICK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 FENWICK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 FENWICK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way
Windcrest, TX 78239

Similar Pages

Windcrest 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWindcrest Apartments with Balconies
Windcrest Apartments with ParkingWindcrest Apartments with Pools
Windcrest Pet Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District