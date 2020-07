Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing home located in the Siena neighborhood. This home comes with 4 bedrooms. The open kitchen has a center island, stainless steel appliances, along with granite countertops! The living area is spacious and features tile and plenty of natural light! The master suite has a dual vanity, with a shower and separate tub. The private and fenced-in backyard is spacious and is a perfect for pets as well as entertaining. You won't be disappointed. Come take a look today!