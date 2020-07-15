Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in West Odessa, TX with garages

51 Apartments for rent in West Odessa, TX with garages

West Odessa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2329 N Stockton Ave
2329 North Stockton Avenue, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
FRESH PAINT! BEAUTIFUL FLOORS! Tired of not having enough room? Come enjoy a HUGE home in West Odessa! This HUGE 4 Bedroom home has 3 Living areas and a Laundry room with lots of storage space throughout.
Results within 1 mile of West Odessa

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2229 Oleander
2229 Oleander Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2229 Oleander - 2229 Oleander is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq ft. Home has vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, Central Air/Heat, covered patio and fenced in backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1335 Coronado
1335 Coronado Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute and Clean west side neighborhood. New Paint and flooring
Results within 5 miles of West Odessa

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3118 Blossom Lane
3118 Blossom Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable 3/2 in a fabulous neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Quiet quaint area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
710 E 94th
710 E 94th St, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
North Park - Rental. 3 Bed 2 Bath built in 2018. Open Floor Plan. Zeroscape front yard - artificial turf for the back yard, covered patio, granite counter tops, master - walk in closet. NO PETS & NO SMOKING

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1206 E 36th St
1206 East 36th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
New carpet and paint. Central air and gas heat.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1612 E Everglade Ave
1612 East Everglade Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
$35 Application fee for everyone 18 years and older. Pets depend on size and breed.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
823 E 16th St
823 East 16th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 BEDROM 2 BATH NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM REFRIGERATED WINDOW UNITS STORAGE IN THE BACK PRICED RIGHT!!

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
917 N Hancock Ave
917 North Hancock Avenue, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2123 sqft
Space and Location! Great Duplex in downtown! - Property Id: 284638 3 Spacious Rooms! Car Garage. Kitchen with pantry 2 baths Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284638 Property Id 284638 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5870881)

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
214 E 91st St
214 91st Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
$35 application fee for everyone 18 years and older

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1804 E 14th St
1804 East 14th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location. All appliances included. Large yard. Deposit equals to one month's rent. Pets ok with a non-refundable deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4329 Redbud Ave
4329 Redbud Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
New vinyl plank flooring,texture 3 tone paint. New roof and trim. gas range oven, refrigerator, washer dryer connections in garage

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 Everglade Ave
3821 East Everglade Avenue, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
If you need a corporate 4 bedroom 2 and half bathroom house, this is it. This house has 6 beds with all your needs, like pots, pans, linen with cable and internet. With a spacious 2 car garage and fenced in backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6236 Ivy Lane
6236 Ivy Ln, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH RENTAL ON THE FAR EAST SIDE OF ODESSA! THIS UNIT IS PRICED TO MOVE AND WON'T LAST LONG! UNIT HAS 2 CAR GARAGE! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT! FENCED BACKYARD! TILED LIVING AREA! SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
419 Belmont
419 N Belmont Ave, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Vacant and ready to rent is this doll house with newly renovations seated on an extra large corner lot with lots of room to roam in the back yard. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 1 living area, 1 car garage

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
4245 Redbud Ave
4245 Redbud Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
Perfect family home, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a half bath. Recent updates inside and out. Hardwood floor in main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Garage and laundry room are vented for heating and cooling.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5409 Wimberley
5409 Wimberley Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
3 Bed 2 1/4 Bath Rental in a nice quiet neighborhood. Close to Shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Comes with a 2 Car Garage, water softener, covered patio and privacy fence . Low Maintenance Yard. Open Floor Plan. NO SMOKING - NO PETS.
Results within 10 miles of West Odessa
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
$
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$949
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
11 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
80 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
47 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
62 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1053 sqft
Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, youll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in West Odessa, TX

West Odessa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

