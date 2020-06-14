11 Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX with garage

Apartment List
San Angelo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
41 Units Available
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1309 sqft
Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2206 Joy Rd
2206 Joy Rd, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1852 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 living room home is located on the main lake and has incredible views. Spacious living room with a wood burning fire place for those cold days and gorgeous views of the lake year round.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2600 Forest Park Ave
2600 Forest Park Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2121 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house tile throughout for $1400 a month with a 2 bedroom 1 bath mother in law suite attached in the back as a separate rental for $750 a month.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4441 Oak Grove Blvd
4441 Oak Grove Blvd, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1378 sqft
Super clean and nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse includes Refrigerator, electric stove,microwave,dishwasher, Washer and Dryer. Small pet allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3802 Hillcrest Dr
3802 Hillcrest Dr, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3008 sqft
PERFECT FIT FOR SHORT TERM!! 3 month lease only, then month to month. Incredible 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in one of San Angelo's most desired neighborhoods.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
133 Kennedy
133 Kennedy St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you today! 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, clean and ready to go. Oven/stove included along with central heat and air conditioning. French door to nice patio and spacious backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
3013 Oak Forest
3013 Oak Forest Dr, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1998 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the College Hills neighborhood. Features nice covered front and back porch, landscaping, laundry room, and a two car garage! Rent $1350 per month with $1350 deposit. Sorry no pets or smokers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
1012 Glenna
1012 Glenna St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1320 sqft
Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome for rent at $995 per month with a $995 deposit. Unit includes a fridge, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Also includes a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets allowed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
6500 Firestone Pl
6500 Firestone Pl, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1863 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO VIEW THE HOUSE WITH OUT CONTACTING FIRST. Check out the large lot with mature trees! Plenty of room to play here on this quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
1223 Wallace Ln
1223 Wallace Ln, San Angelo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1667 sqft
Welcome to 1223 Wallace Lane, a 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the friendly Paulann West subdivision.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1213 Daniel St
1213 Daniel St, Tom Green County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1556 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful home in PAUL ANN! 3 Beds, 2 baths with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom trim, warm paint colors, open kitchen, custom built beds for the kids to enjoy, the master bath has a beautiful soaking tub to relieve
City Guide for San Angelo, TX

“A boy don’t get to be a man with clean britches on” - Elmer Kelton

San Angelo is an oasis of West Texas quirk. It's overwhelmingly welcoming. It is a city that is small and surrounded by desert, so you had better get over judgment and make friends fast, or else live a life as lonely as the tumbleweeds that sweep through town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Angelo, TX

San Angelo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

