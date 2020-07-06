Great Home! Two Masters Suits! Split bedroom arrangement with masters on one side of the house and others two bedrooms on the other. Very well maintained! Lovely hardwood floors in living areas. Nature tube lighting in the bathrooms. Nice covered patio.. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 Adams Street have any available units?
710 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 710 Adams Street have?
Some of 710 Adams Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.