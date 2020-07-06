All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 710 Adams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
710 Adams Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:17 AM

710 Adams Street

710 Adams St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

710 Adams St, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home! Two Masters Suits! Split bedroom arrangement with masters on one side of the house and others two bedrooms on the other. Very well maintained! Lovely hardwood floors in living areas. Nature tube lighting in the bathrooms. Nice covered patio.. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Adams Street have any available units?
710 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 710 Adams Street have?
Some of 710 Adams Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 710 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 Adams Street offers parking.
Does 710 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 710 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 710 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Adams Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas