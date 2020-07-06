710 Adams Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Home! Two Masters Suits! Split bedroom arrangement with masters on one side of the house and others two bedrooms on the other. Very well maintained! Lovely hardwood floors in living areas. Nature tube lighting in the bathrooms. Nice covered patio.. Won't last long!