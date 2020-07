Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

This 4 bed 2.5 bath home is located in a well established neighborhood and has been completely renovated. Brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, all new floors, new fixtures and so much more. Master bedroom is downstairs and all other bedrooms are upstairs. Covered patio off the back with a beautiful view of the large treed backyard.