Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:16 PM

109 Cook St. #2

109 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 Cook Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
new construction
New Construction - Beautiful, Modern Farmhouse-Inspired 3 Bedroom Duplex - Be the first to live in this beautiful, modern farmhouse-inspired, three bedroom, two bathroom duplex! Located in an established neighborhood in Arp, this charming home features modern, neutral-toned laminate plank flooring throughout. This home provides an open, welcoming living room. The bright, open kitchen provides ample space in its custom cabinets, a breakfast bar and contemporary granite countertops to complete the aesthetic of the room. The kitchen also comes equipped with coordinating stainless steel appliances: an electric oven/range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator (guaranteed). This wonderful home also offers the convenience of a laundry area with washer & dryer connections. The central heat and air will keep you comfortable throughout the year. There is convenient parking in front of the duplex and a privacy fence is scheduled to be installed by the owner in the backyard. As an added bonus, lawn care is included. Tour this hidden gem today before it's gone!

The school district is: Arp ISD

There is approximately 1,098 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. Lawn maintenance is provided.

To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where youll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property.

Small dogs up to 25 lbs. are allowed, with Pet Screening. Cats are not allowed at this property.

If you have a Service or Support Animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and share the completed profile with CPM. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month. Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant. This property is offered for a 6 month lease term.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5518679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Cook St. #2 have any available units?
109 Cook St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 109 Cook St. #2 have?
Some of 109 Cook St. #2's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Cook St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
109 Cook St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Cook St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Cook St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 109 Cook St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 109 Cook St. #2 offers parking.
Does 109 Cook St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Cook St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Cook St. #2 have a pool?
No, 109 Cook St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 109 Cook St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 109 Cook St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Cook St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Cook St. #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Cook St. #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Cook St. #2 has units with air conditioning.

