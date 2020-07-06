108 Bauder Street

Amenities

MUST SEE GEM! Great Combination on this property it sits on an oversize lot. the front house is a three bedroom one half bath, pine wood floors are savable. Efficiency behind house is completed ready for move in, it has new mini split, new water heater, new flooring, custom lighting, freshly painted, come and see for yourself. This property can be used as a primary home and lease out the efficiency or mother in law suite. It has a great size in ground pool for those family gatherings and hot summer days! Easy access to highway, minutes from Historic Downtown Waxahachie and shopping areas.