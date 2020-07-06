All apartments in Waxahachie
108 Bauder Street
108 Bauder Street

108 Bauder Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 Bauder Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
MUST SEE GEM! Great Combination on this property it sits on an oversize lot. the front house is a three bedroom one half bath, pine wood floors are savable. Efficiency behind house is completed ready for move in, it has new mini split, new water heater, new flooring, custom lighting, freshly painted, come and see for yourself. This property can be used as a primary home and lease out the efficiency or mother in law suite. It has a great size in ground pool for those family gatherings and hot summer days! Easy access to highway, minutes from Historic Downtown Waxahachie and shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Bauder Street have any available units?
108 Bauder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 108 Bauder Street have?
Some of 108 Bauder Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Bauder Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Bauder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Bauder Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 Bauder Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 108 Bauder Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 Bauder Street offers parking.
Does 108 Bauder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Bauder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Bauder Street have a pool?
Yes, 108 Bauder Street has a pool.
Does 108 Bauder Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Bauder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Bauder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Bauder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Bauder Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Bauder Street does not have units with air conditioning.

