Waxahachie, TX
106 Wellington Court
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:16 PM

106 Wellington Court

106 Wellington Court · No Longer Available
Location

106 Wellington Court, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, large open living space, and two dining rooms! The open concept makes this home very inviting! You'll fall in love with the kitchen counter tops and sink! The master is split from the secondary bedrooms giving you the privacy you need. I adore the built in entertainment center in the living area! The laundry room also conveniently has it's own sink! Love to bake? The double oven is calling your name! Come enjoy a cup of coffee on the patio of this great home in the highly sought out Windchase subdivision!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Wellington Court have any available units?
106 Wellington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 106 Wellington Court have?
Some of 106 Wellington Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Wellington Court currently offering any rent specials?
106 Wellington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Wellington Court pet-friendly?
No, 106 Wellington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 106 Wellington Court offer parking?
Yes, 106 Wellington Court offers parking.
Does 106 Wellington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Wellington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Wellington Court have a pool?
No, 106 Wellington Court does not have a pool.
Does 106 Wellington Court have accessible units?
No, 106 Wellington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Wellington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Wellington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Wellington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Wellington Court does not have units with air conditioning.

