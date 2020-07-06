106 Wellington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This large home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, large open living space, and two dining rooms! The open concept makes this home very inviting! You'll fall in love with the kitchen counter tops and sink! The master is split from the secondary bedrooms giving you the privacy you need. I adore the built in entertainment center in the living area! The laundry room also conveniently has it's own sink! Love to bake? The double oven is calling your name! Come enjoy a cup of coffee on the patio of this great home in the highly sought out Windchase subdivision!