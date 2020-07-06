106 Abbey Road

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in sought after WISD school district. Open floor plan, split bedrooms, everything you have been looking for in a home! Enjoy the backyard with shed and pergola with stained concrete. This is a must see! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.