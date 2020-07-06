All apartments in Waxahachie
106 Abbey Road
106 Abbey Road

106 Abbey Road · No Longer Available
Location

106 Abbey Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in sought after WISD school district. Open floor plan, split bedrooms, everything you have been looking for in a home! Enjoy the backyard with shed and pergola with stained concrete. This is a must see! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Abbey Road have any available units?
106 Abbey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
Is 106 Abbey Road currently offering any rent specials?
106 Abbey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Abbey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Abbey Road is pet friendly.
Does 106 Abbey Road offer parking?
No, 106 Abbey Road does not offer parking.
Does 106 Abbey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Abbey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Abbey Road have a pool?
No, 106 Abbey Road does not have a pool.
Does 106 Abbey Road have accessible units?
No, 106 Abbey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Abbey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Abbey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Abbey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Abbey Road does not have units with air conditioning.

